ST. LOUIS – Drivers around Missouri, Illinois and Iowa can enjoy a discount on gas Friday at their local Circle K location.

Circle K is bringing back its popular Fuel Day promotion, offering customers a chance to save 40 cents per gallon of fuel. The special only runs for a limited time, 3-6 p.m. at participating gas stations.

You can find the closest Circle K station here.

This promotion is good for nearly 300 stations over three states and follows a similar special last month from Circle K.

“We were thrilled with the great customer response to our last fuel day event before the holidays, which is why we’re bringing this great event back for an encore,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easier for our customers at a time when they’re looking for a little relief from that financial pinch following their holiday spending.”

Circle K said the promotion would only be available at stations selling either Circle K or Shell brand fuels.