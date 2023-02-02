Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry and more are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online through the State of Illinois.

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards and safe deposit boxes, and items are surrendered to the office after attempts to locate the owners have failed after several years. The office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property, along with an in-person auction of unclaimed property yearly during the Illinois State Fair.

“The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “Because the auction is online, you can participate from your home or wherever you like.”

The State of Illinois Online Auction runs February 6 through February 10. To view auction items, click here. To participate in the auction, bidders must register here. For more information, click here or call (217) 557-8567.