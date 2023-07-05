The Illinois State Fair announced today that popular rock band The Doobie Brothers will headline the State Fair Grandstand in Springfield on Saturday, Aug. 12.

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, according to an Illinois State Fair release Wednesday.

Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four Grammy Awards, The Doobie Brothers (featuring Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee) continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more.

In all, the Doobies have tallied up five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits.

Michael McDonald, 71, touring with The Doobie Brothers.

“It is not often we get opportunity to have a band that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame play at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Manager Rebecca Clark. “The Doobie Brothers transcend generations, making this a show for all fairgoers.”

Tickets ($75 to $140) go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale now as well. The 2023 lineup is:

Friday, Aug. 11 : Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced ($34 to $123)

: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced ($34 to $123) Saturday, Aug. 12 : An Evening with The Doobie Brothers ($75 to $140)

: An Evening with The Doobie Brothers ($75 to $140) Sunday, Aug. 13 : Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes ($85 to $150)

: Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes ($85 to $150) Tuesday, Aug. 15 : REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain ($33 to $100)

: REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain ($33 to $100) Wednesday, Aug. 16 : Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH ($25 to $90)

: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH ($25 to $90) Thursday, Aug. 17 : Tim McGraw with Landon Parker ($85 to $150)

: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker ($85 to $150) Saturday, Aug. 19 : Maren Morris with TBD ($50 to $123)

: Maren Morris with TBD ($50 to $123) Sunday, Aug. 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule ($45 to $110).

A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. For more information, visit the Illinois State Fair website HERE.