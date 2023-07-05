LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to fireworks Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Bridgeport Road after a report of two individuals that had suffered hand and finger amputations after lighting off a mortar.

The victims were a 22-year-old from rural Maquon and a 21-year-old from Galesburg. Both were transported via Life Flight to OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

Other responding agencies included London Mills Fire, Maquon Fire, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Farmington Police Department.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they want to remind people that fireworks can be dangerous and be safe and responsible while celebrating.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.