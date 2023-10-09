LEXINGTON, Ill. — A historic 19th-century home fit for royalty has hit the market in Lexington with an asking price of $4.5 million.

Built in 1898, the David Hyatt Van Dolah house, also referred to as “The Castle,” is a Victorian-style mansion that sits on 55 acres of eye-catching and magnificently landscaped grounds. The 124-year-old home, which was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2015, boasts over 9,000 square feet of architectural history across the mansion’s three stories.

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Nestled along Old Route 66 on the western side of Lexington, the home is about a two-hour drive away from Downtown Chicago and only 20 minutes from Bloomington-Normal.

According to the registry application, the home, which was commissioned by David Hyatt Van Dolah in 1898, was designed by the architectural firm of Miller and Fisher to resemble European castles that the Van Dolah family had seen while traveling.

The primary home’s king-size footprint is made up of five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms that are complimented by a 345-square-foot dining room and a 300-square-foot living room on the home’s first floor. Guests will also enjoy running laps in a 1,380-square-foot great room located on the third floor. Among the home’s historic walls are four fireplaces, a mudroom, a library, and a game room, all connected by a floating three-story oak staircase.

Those who decide to skip the staircase can hop aboard the restored and fully operational elevator, built by Smith-Hill Elevator Company, which can make a stop on every floor of the home, including the basement.

The facade of the home is accented by Flemish stepped gables and a 14-foot circular turret that sits among two third-floor balconies and a wraparound porch that will offer the home’s next owner the chance to cast their gaze on the elaborate gardens.

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Photo provided by: Berkshire Hathaway

Outside, guests can relax in the one-bedroom, one-bathroom pool house, with an attached three-car garage, or take a dip in the in-ground pool after playing a round of tennis on the adjoining court.

The listing refers to the impeccably restored estate as “a testament to timeless elegance and contemporary living” that features meticulous attention to detail accentuated by the home’s embossed hardware, hand-painted ceilings, and intricate millwork.

But the soon-to-be steward of this estate is in for more than just a change of residence. Pop on your railroad cap and get ready to take a ride on a restored 36-passenger MTC train proudly displayed among the massive gardens. The trip doesn’t stop there; the train is only the first stop on this amusement park-like getaway, which also features a fully restored 36-horse carousel. According to the listing, the classic rides operate out of two commercial-grade buildings that offer yet another hideaway among the expansive grounds.

According to Berkshire Hathaway, the MTC train, housed in a two-story steel Morton structure that doubles as a multi-vehicle garage and workshop, can take passengers on a nostalgic two-mile ride around the grounds. The carousel is housed in a neighboring octagonal steel building that also features a covered patio.

According to the listing, the property is zoned for residential, business and agriculture, so the possibilities for this estate are nearly endless.

Listing agent: Keith Goad

Click here to see the full listing.