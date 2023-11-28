SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced on Monday it is once again launching a campaign to send holiday letters to veterans.

According to an Illinois news release, the 2023 “Operation Rising Spirit” campaign asks service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation to Illinois Veterans.

The letters will be equally distributed to veterans in the state veterans homes in Chicago, Anna, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy.

“Last year, over 5,000 letters were distributed to veterans in our care which provided an abundance of holiday cheer into the homes,” said Director Terry Prince. “We encourage volunteer groups, families, and schools to participate in this kind gesture of gratitude to Illinois veterans.”

Operation Rising Spirit was originally launched in 2020 to support veterans who were unable to visit family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in sending a letter can submit it to the IDVA website, or by sending the letters to Crystal Womack — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Central Office, 833 South Spring Street, Springfield, IL 62794-9432