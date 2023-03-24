SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security released the latest statistics for jobs across the state in February on Thursday.

According to the data from the agency submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ilinois added 10,700 nonfarm jobs in February. The unemployment rate remained stagnant from January at 4.5%, almost 1% higher than the national average.

State leaders said this is a good sign for the state’s economy.

“Job growth across nearly all sectors reflects the strength of Illinois’ economy,” Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said. “Looking ahead, DCEO remains committed to providing workforce resources for employers and workers – strengthening communities and our employment landscape.”

The top sectors with job growth for February include Government with 5,900 new job gains, Hospitality with 5,100 job gains, and Transportation, trade and utilities with 2,700 job gains. The sectors with the most payroll declines include Professional and Business Services which lost 3,000 jobs, Information which also lost 3,000 jobs, and Construction which lost 1,100 jobs.

The state runs Get Hired Illinois, a website designed to help people looking for jobs connect with employers hiring for work.