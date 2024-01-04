SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois was one of several states whose capitol building received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The Illinois Secretary of State gave WCIA the following statement about the bomb threat:

Early this morning, the Illinois Secretary of State Police responded to a bomb threat emailed to officials in multiple states that involved Capitol Buildings across the country, including in Springfield. The Department’s Hazardous Device Unit conducted sweeps of the interior and exterior of the Capitol as well as the public areas of the adjacent Howlett, Stratton and Archives buildings on the Capitol grounds as a precautionary measure. The investigation revealed no evidence supporting the credibility of a threat and no imminent danger was identified. Nevertheless, the Secretary of State’s office takes these threats very seriously and is working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of employees and the public and to determine the source of the threat. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office

State capitols in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Connecticut and Michigan all evacuated or locked down Wednesday due to apparent bomb threats.

In a statement to the Hill, the FBI said it was aware of the threats and ask anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to local law enforcement.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the agency said in a statement.