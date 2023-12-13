The Illinois Department of Public Health has a strategy for the next five years that outlines the biggest public health issues facing the state.

The plan labels racism as a public health crisis, which is a new focus for the department. The focus is heavily on systemic issues that have exist in health care for decades, specifically the racial inequalities in health care. Addressing racial issues is one of five major public health crises listed in the report, including maternal and infant health, mental health and substance use disorders, chronic diseases and other COVID-19 and emerging diseases.

The Department of Public Health will present the report to state lawmakers for a vote in the spring.