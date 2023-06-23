SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois will extend its cocktails-to-go for at least five more years.

Illinois first allowed cocktails-to-go in June 2020 as part of a pandemic-era law. This allowed restaurants and bars to provide carryout, curbside pickup and delivery of mixed drinks and single servings of wine for off-premises consumption.

Gov. Pritzker officially signed a bill into law on June 9 that allowed Illinois to extends cocktails-to-go sales.

“We are happy that the Illinois hospitality industry can continue to receive the economic benefits of cocktails to-go, however, we want to ensure retailers and consumers are able to easily comply with the requirements of the law,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “It is the ILCC’s responsibility to safeguard the public by ensuring that to-go cocktails are safely transported.”

As part of Illinois’ law, cocktails-to-go can only be sold or delivered by employees of retail licensees who are over 21, cannot be sold without age verification, must be packaged or sealed and may not be transported in the passenger area of a vehicle. Third-party delivery services are not allowed to deliver cocktails-to-go either.

Illinois law prohibits vehicle drivers and passengers from transporting, carrying, or possessing open containers of alcohol in the driver or passenger area of a vehicle. Also, several local municipalities prohibit drinking or possessing open containers of alcohol in the public way.

Drunk driving and drinking while driving are also prohibited under Illinois law, and can lead to fines, criminal charges, and serious bodily harm. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission asks retailers and consumers to continue to enjoy the benefits of to-go cocktails safely by following all the requirements of the law.