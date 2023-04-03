SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation following damage from tornadoes and intense storm systems.

The disaster proclamation allows the state to unlock immediate assistance and provide public safety support for communities impacted by Friday’s storms.

The disaster proclamation includes Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon Counties. Gov. Pritzker is also directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate a robust, statewide response and recovery effort, which includes multiple state agencies, public safety entities, and non-governmental organizations.

“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” said Pritzker. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement. My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”

The disaster proclamation takes effect immediately and could be updated as damage assessments continue.

In the St. Louis region, Salem, Illinois was one of the hardest hit by severe weather and the NWS confirmed at least one tornado rushed through the town.

Up north, in Belvidere, Illinois, a tornado killed one man and injured 40 concertgoers.