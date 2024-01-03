CHICAGO — Gov. Pritzker announced Wednesday the next director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

He is appointing Heidi Mueller, who currently serves as the director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

“The work Director Mueller has done at the Department of Juvenile Justice over the last several years has been transformative for the juvenile justice system in Illinois, and I am thrilled that she will bring her unique experience and talents to DCFS,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Heidi’s care and compassion for the most at-risk young people in our state and her exceptional leadership are hallmarks of her career, and I know that her passion and expertise will be a significant asset as we continue to improve our state’s child welfare system.”

Mueller has served as director of DJJ since 2016. In 2020, she helped launch the 21st Century Illinois Transformation Plan.

“As someone who has devoted my career to supporting children and families, I am honored and humbled to be entrusted by Governor Pritzker with the responsibility of leading DCFS,” Mueller said. “In my role as Director of DJJ, I have witnessed firsthand the critical importance of a strong and supportive safety net for our state’s most vulnerable residents, and the tragedy that results when there are holes in that net. I am grateful to Director Smith for his successful work in driving real progress at DCFS, and I look forward to carrying the torch forward toward an Illinois that supports and empowers all children and families to thrive.”

Mueller earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in psychology and history at Macalester College, completed graduate studies in social psychology at Stony Brook University and holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.

Marc Smith, the current director of DCFS, will continue to serve in his role through January, at which time Mueller will assume the director role on Feb. 1.

Smith resigned in early October.

WGN Investigates reported on issues during his tenue including kids sleeping in DCFS offices due to a lack of placement options.

In 2022, state lawmakers summoned Smith to hearings sparked by WGN Investigates reporting and Smith acknowledged nearly 200 kids had spent at least one night in space not licensed as a proper shelter.

Smith served since 2019.