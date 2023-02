Pennsylvania has Punxsutawney Phil, but Illinois has Woodstock Willie.

For those unfamiliar, Willie emerges at the site of the 1993 Bill Murray classic, “Groundhog Day,” in the northwest Chicago suburb.

Like Phil, Willie saw his shadow in Woodstock on Thursday morning. That means six more weeks of winter, if you subscribe to that particular brand of forecasting.

For Your Local Pinpoint Forecast, click here.