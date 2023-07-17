Over a quarter of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While the West is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country, like the Central U.S., are experiencing spells of unusual dryness.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems too feel the effects, and shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Illinois with the worst droughts in the week leading up to July 05, 2023. Counties are listed in order of percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included. Any counties which are not experiencing drought are not included in the slideshow. All counties experiencing drought conditions are included, listed in order of drought severity.

Illinois statistics

– Abnormally dry: 7.3%

– Area in drought: 92.7% (#2 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 34.0%

— Severe drought: 57.6%

— Extreme drought: 1.1%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Crawford County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 98.8%

— Severe drought: 1.2%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Effingham County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 97.8%

— Severe drought: 2.2%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Jasper County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 95.2%

— Severe drought: 4.8%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Bond County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 94.9%

— Severe drought: 5.1%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Whiteside County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 90.4%

— Severe drought: 9.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



DeKalb County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 85.5%

— Severe drought: 14.5%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



McHenry County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 84.6%

— Severe drought: 15.4%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Perry County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 75.4%

— Severe drought: 24.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Lee County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 72.3%

— Severe drought: 27.7%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Washington County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 53.7%

— Severe drought: 46.3%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Jo Daviess County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 52.3%

— Severe drought: 47.7%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Scott County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 47.2%

— Severe drought: 52.8%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Kane County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 44.1%

— Severe drought: 55.9%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Rock Island County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 34.3%

— Severe drought: 65.7%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Shelby County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 32.2%

— Severe drought: 67.8%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Morgan County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 30.9%

— Severe drought: 69.1%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Clinton County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 25.1%

— Severe drought: 74.9%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Lake County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 22.0%

— Severe drought: 78.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Clark County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 1.2%

— Severe drought: 98.8%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Henry County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.6%

— Severe drought: 99.4%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Cumberland County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.2%

— Severe drought: 99.8%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Woodford County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Will County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Warren County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Vermilion County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Tazewell County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Stark County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Randolph County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Putnam County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Piatt County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Peoria County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Moultrie County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Mercer County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Menard County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



McLean County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



McDonough County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Mason County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Marshall County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Macon County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Logan County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Livingston County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



La Salle County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Knox County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Kendall County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Kankakee County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Iroquois County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Henderson County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Grundy County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Fulton County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Ford County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Edgar County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



DuPage County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Douglas County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



De Witt County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Cook County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Coles County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Champaign County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Cass County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Bureau County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Brown County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Schuyler County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 98.9%

— Extreme drought: 1.1%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Pike County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 38.5%

— Severe drought: 60.0%

— Extreme drought: 1.5%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Hancock County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 71.7%

— Extreme drought: 28.3%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Adams County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 57.2%

— Extreme drought: 42.8%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

