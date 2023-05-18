SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court declined issuing any emergency order to stop Illinois’ assault weapons ban, prompting many reactions from Illinois lawmakers and advocates on both sides.

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) said he’s pleased with their decision to let the law he signed earlier this year stand while courts continue to hear legal arguments.

“The gun lobby has insisted on every legal maneuver to block this law, refusing to acknowledge that lives will be saved by this important piece of legislation,” the governor said. “Despite these challenges, I remain confident that the assault weapons ban will be upheld and will create a safer Illinois for our residents.”

Other lawmakers who advocated for the ban applauded the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a positive step toward further ensuring military-style weapons – designed for war and not for sport – do not decimate our communities,” State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) said.

The Gun Violence Prevention PAC, a gun violence advocacy organization, said they are in support of the Supreme Court’s denial.

“Stopping enforcement of the law would allow resumption of a continuing flow of new assault weapons and large capacity magazines into our communities,” John Schmidt, a member of the G-PAC Executive Board, said. “Sale of those dangerous weapons has now stopped, and it should never be resumed.”

Officials with the National Association for Gun Rights, the group that appealed to the Court for the emergency request, believe the Supreme Court will eventually side with them.

“Any action the Supreme Court would have taken at this point would only have been temporary and not on the merits of the case itself,” Hannah Hill, the Executive Director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, said. “Clearly, the Supreme Court is watching the issue closely and we look forward to appealing very soon on the merits if the 7th Circuit rules against us – as the signs currently point to.”

They view last year’s Supreme Court decision of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen has set a precedent in their favor.

“Commonly owned weapons are protected by the Second Amendment and banning them has to stop,” Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights, said. “It will ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court, which will very soon be called upon to enforce their Bruen precedent on a nation full of lower courts determined to ignore both Bruen and the Second Amendment.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on the case on June 29th.