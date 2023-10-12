CHICAGO (WMBD) — Leaders across Illinois have spoken out and released statements after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday.

Gov. JB Pritzker spoke during the Jewish United Fund’s Israel Solidarity Gathering, which was held Tuesday. He said he is praying for the men and women of the Israeli Defense Forces.

“Each step of the way they should know, and the people of Israel should all know, that America and Illinois unequivocally stands with them in their battle to end the ongoing Hamas attacks,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also stated that state police and law enforcement have been put on alert for attacks against synagogues and other gathering places for Jews across the state, though no threat has been reported at this time.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released a statement on the attack on Saturday.

“My heart goes out to the people of Israel as they face these horrific, unconscionable and ongoing coordinated Hamas attacks and kidnappings on Simchat Torah,” Duckworth stated. “The United States stands with Israel and its right to defend itself. The world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) also released a statement on Monday.

“Over the last 48 hours, my staff and I have received regular, direct updates from the White House on the horrific Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” Durbin stated “We have also been in touch with constituents who have family in Israel, helping provide the latest information on how to connect with our embassy in Israel. The scale and viciousness of the Hamas terrorist attack are reprehensible, and I support President Biden’s offer of support to help Israel defend itself and free any hostages. Violence against the innocent is never the answer. I pray for the peacemakers who can one day lead the Israelis and the Palestinians away from this death and suffering.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a joint statement on the attack with 12 other Attorney General Tuesday.