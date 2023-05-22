ILLINOIS — The Lotto jackpot in Illinois has increased to the near-record breaking amount of $15.95 million after no one matched all six numbers for Saturday’s drawing.

The current record drawing stands at $16.5 million which was won in June 2020. The next shot for players to win, or for the jackpot to grow even larger, is Monday night’s drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery website, “Lotto is an Illinois-only $2 jackpot game with three chances to become a millionaire. Each play enters your numbers into three separate drawings: the Jackpot drawing with prizes from $2 up to the jackpot, plus Lotto Million 1, and Lotto Million 2, each with a prize of $1,000,000.”

Drawings happen three times per week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.