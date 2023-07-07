PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County man on Thursday was found not guilty by reason of insanity of killing his grandmother more than a year ago at her West Peoria home.

The finding for Cody Krause, 29, was entered during a stipulated bench trial in Peoria County Circuit Court. Now it’s up to the state Department of Human Services on what could happen to him.

Both sides agreed that a report in late May indicated that Krause was delusional the time when he killed his grandmother because he thought she had become an alien or a demon who wanted to harm him, said Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman.

The judge also noted that he lacked the capacity to appreciate his actions and as such, didn’t comprehend what he was doing.

What will happen now is that he will go to the DHS who will keep him in custody at a secure facility as Krause undergoes treatment.

A stipulated bench trial is similar to a guilty plea. By not contesting the evidence, Krause will be able to appeal his conviction and his sentence. Before the trial took place, Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman asked Krause he wanted to waive his right to a jury trial.

He replied to the questions with yes and no, saying little else.

Krause was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 14, 2022, death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz. Krause was accused of killing the woman who was found in her living room with her face and skull crushed.

In early June, Krause’s attorney Chandra Justice said her client was legally insane at the time and didn’t understand his actions. That’s known as an affirmative defense and indicated the legal strategy she has moving forward in the case.

That motion came after Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman ruled in April that Krause was found fit to stand trial after he had been housed for months at a housed at a secure facility within the Department of Human Services where he has been undergoing treatment.

Justice had gotten a psychological exam shortly after her client’s arrest and on July 8, 2022, he was found unfit to stand trial. Being unfit means that a person isn’t able to help their attorney with the case. If that’s the case, then the case stops until a defendant can be made fit and help in his own defense.

This story will be updated.