ILLINOIS – Starting on New Year’s Day, e-cigarette use will no longer be permitted in indoor public spaces in Illinois.

It’s part of an amendment to the Smoke Free Illinois Act taking effect next year. The new law also bans the use of e-cigarette devices within 15 feet of a public entrance.

The Illinois Department of Public Health supports the intent of the new law, one of several taking effect in the new year that will improve public health across the state.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe, clean environments for everyone.”

The update to the Smoke Free Illinois Act is just one of several new laws that take effect in the new year that are intended to improve the public’s health in 2024. For a closer look at new Illinois laws, click here.