Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) on Thursday announced $20 million in grants have been awarded to 116 non-profit organizations – including two Quad-City area groups – across the state through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), according to a news release.
The funding will be used to help organizations strengthen efforts to protect against public safety and security threats. Many of the grantees are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers who were deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack.
“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” Pritzker said. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”
“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”
Funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which include active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year (36 month) performance period.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue to identify all expanding threats and work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.
The non-profit organizations who will receive grants are:
|Organization Name
|City
|Funding Amount
|Agudath Israel of Illinois
|Chicago
|$150,000
|All Saints Academy
|Breeze
|$267,000
|Am Shalom
|Glencoe
|$110,296
|Anshe Emet Synagogue
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel
|Chicago
|$148,500
|Atereth Yehoshua
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Beis Medrash Mikor Hachaim
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Benedictine Society of Saint Bede
|Peru
|$150,000
|Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah
|Wilmette
|$150,000
|Bethesda Evangelical Covenant Church
|Rockford
|$150,000
|Blessed Sacrament School
|Morton
|$30,963
|Bronzeville Black Chicagoan Historical Society
|Chicago
|$142,000
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
|Glenview
|$150,000
|Catholic Bishop of Chicago
|Chicago
|$450,000
|Center on Halsted
|Chicago
|$142,773
|Chabad of Oak Park NFP
|Oak Park
|$150,000
|Cheder Lubavitch Hebrew Day School
|Skokie
|$150,000
|Chesed L’Avraham Nachlas David
|Chicago
|$234,000
|Chicago Center for Torah and Chesed
|Lincolnwood
|$287,500
|Chicago Community Kollel
|Chicago
|$386,250
|Chicago Islamic Center
|Worth
|$406,500
|Chicago Jewish Day School
|Chicago
|$75,000
|Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria
|Peoria
|$150,000
|City First Church
|Rockford
|$449,000
|CityLine Bible Church
|Niles
|$149,500
|Community Christian Alternative (CCA) Academy
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Congregation Adas Yeshurun
|Chicago
|$134,835
|Congregation Beth Shalom
|Northbrook
|$150,000
|Congregation K.I.N.S. of West Rogers Park
|Chicago
|$116,000
|Congregation Khal Ohr Yisocher-Chodrov
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Congregation Or Torah
|Skokie
|$140,000
|Congregation Sukkat Shalom
|Wilmette
|$149,272
|Congregation Tzemach Tzedek
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Council for Jewish Elderly Robineau Residence
|Skokie
|$150,000
|Crosspoint Church of Rockford
|Rockford
|$150,000
|Darchei Noam of Glenbrook
|Northbrook
|$150,000
|Darul Qasim
|Glendale Heights
|$300,000
|DePaul College Prep
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church
|Elmhurst
|$95,665
|Family Health Partnership
|Crystal Lake
|$52,500
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|Vienna
|$90,250
|First Christian Church of Decatur Illinois
|Decatur
|$48,134
|First Nazarene Church
|Lemont
|$150,000
|First Presbyterian Church
|Sterling
|$75,600
|First United Methodist Church of Carterville
|Carterville
|$94,171
|Franciscan Health Foundation
|Olympia Fields
|$150,000
|Glenview Methodist Preschool
|Glenview
|$117,800
|Great Commission Broadcasting Corporation
|Quincy
|$9,800
|Hatzalah Chicago
|Lincolnwood
|$115,000
|Heartland Alliance International
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Hebrew Theological College
|Skokie
|$280,000
|Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School
|Skokie
|$150,000
|Holy Cross Hospital
|Chicago
|$120,000
|Holy Trinity High School
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Islamic Circle of North Chicago
|Oakbrook Terrace
|$67,410
|Ida Crown Jewish Academy
|Skokie
|$150,000
|Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center
|Skokie
|$150,000
|Illinois Organization for Jewish Education
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Illinois Sikh Community Center
|Wheaton
|$150,000
|Islamic Center of Naperville
|Naperville
|$256,346.65
|Islamic Community Center of Illinois
|Chicago
|$390,000
|Islamic Community of Illinois
|Plainfield
|$150,000
|Islamic Cultural Center of Greater Chicago
|Northbrook
|$135,000
|Islamic Foundation of Peoria
|Peoria
|$150,000
|Islamic Society Northwest Suburbs of Chicago
|Rolling Meadows
|$148,000
|Israelite Portuguese Fraternity of Chicago
|Evanston
|$150,000
|JCFS Elaine Kersten Children’s Center
|Northbrook
|$150,000
|Jewish Council for Youth Services
|Buffalo Grove
|$98,070
|Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago
|Chicago
|$340,000
|JFMC FacCorp – Bernard Horwich JCC
|Chicago
|$300,000
|Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov Elementary School
|Chicago
|$450,000
|Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation
|Deerfield
|$91,313
|Kollel Toras Chesed
|Skokie
|$150,000
|L’Chaim Center of the North Shore
|Deerfield
|$150,000
|Libenu
|Chicago
|$450,000
|Lubavitch Girls High School
|Chicago
|$135,000
|Lubavitch Mesivta of Chicago
|Chicago
|$450,000
|Makom Solel Lakeside
|Highland Park
|$88,030
|Masjid Al Farooq
|Chicago
|$134,000
|Midwest Islamic Center
|Hanover Park
|$410,000
|Misericordia Home Catholic Charity of the Archdiocese of Chicago
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Moody Bible Institute
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Mosque Foundation
|Bridgeview
|$272,903.55
|Mount Sinai Hospital
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Net Community Church
|Staunton
|$21,403
|North Shore Congregation Israel
|Glencoe
|$150,000
|North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad
|Highland Park
|$26,250
|North Suburban Synagogue Beth El
|Highland Park
|$100,000
|Notre Dame High School of Peoria
|Peoria
|$82,500
|Planned Parenthood of Illinois
|Chicago
|$291,288.90
|Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
|Fairview Heights
|$150,000
|Presence Chicago Hospitals Network
|Chicago
|$441,750
|Rahmah Foundation Inc.
|Lake Villa
|$150,000
|Reach Educational Center
|Oak Lawn
|$150,000
|Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital
|Chicago
|$70,000
|Secure Community Network
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob
|Skokie
|$143,845
|Solomon Schechter Day School
|Northbrook
|$150,000
|Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School
|Waterloo
|$120,000
|St. Ambrose Catholic School
|Godfrey
|$144,145
|St. Ann Catholic Church and School
|Nashville
|$373,100
|St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Congregation
|Peoria
|$142,000
|Synagogue Security Council of North America Inc.
|Northbrook
|$150,000
|Temple Sholom
|Galesburg
|$6,100.00
|The Ark
|Chicago
|$150,000
|The Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake
|Crystal Lake
|$44,000
|Muslim Community Center Inc.
|Morton Grove
|$338,785.90
|The Selfhelp Home Inc.
|Chicago
|$150,000
|Touro College Illinois
|Skokie
|$150,000
|Turkish American Society Inc
|Mt. Prospect
|$150,000
|Waterleaf Women’s Center
|Aurora
|$141,750
|Yachad Beahsiya Inc.
|Highland Park
|$57,750
|Yeshiva Gedola of the Midwest
|Chicago
|$450,000
|Yeshiva Ohr Boruch
|Chicago
|$99,750
|Young Israel Club of Skokie
|Skokie
|$121,200
|Total
|$20,000,000
To learn more about this funding opportunity, visit IEMA’s website and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Fact Sheet.
Additional information about the grant programs is on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.