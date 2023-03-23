Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) on Thursday announced $20 million in grants have been awarded to 116 non-profit organizations – including two Quad-City area groups – across the state through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), according to a news release.

The funding will be used to help organizations strengthen efforts to protect against public safety and security threats. Many of the grantees are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers who were deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack.

“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” Pritzker said. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”

“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”

Funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which include active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year (36 month) performance period.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue to identify all expanding threats and work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.

The non-profit organizations who will receive grants are:

Organization NameCityFunding Amount
Agudath Israel of IllinoisChicago$150,000
All Saints AcademyBreeze$267,000
Am ShalomGlencoe$110,296
Anshe Emet SynagogueChicago$150,000
Anshe Sholom Bnai IsraelChicago$148,500
Atereth YehoshuaChicago$150,000
Beis Medrash Mikor HachaimChicago$150,000
Benedictine Society of Saint BedePeru$150,000
Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day SchoolChicago$150,000
Beth Hillel Bnai EmunahWilmette$150,000
Bethesda Evangelical Covenant ChurchRockford$150,000
Blessed Sacrament SchoolMorton$30,963
Bronzeville Black Chicagoan Historical SocietyChicago$142,000
Our Lady of Perpetual Help ChurchGlenview$150,000
Catholic Bishop of ChicagoChicago$450,000
Center on HalstedChicago$142,773
Chabad of Oak Park NFPOak Park$150,000
Cheder Lubavitch Hebrew Day SchoolSkokie$150,000
Chesed L’Avraham Nachlas DavidChicago$234,000
Chicago Center for Torah and ChesedLincolnwood$287,500
Chicago Community KollelChicago$386,250
Chicago Islamic CenterWorth$406,500
Chicago Jewish Day SchoolChicago$75,000
Christ Lutheran Church of PeoriaPeoria$150,000
City First ChurchRockford$449,000
CityLine Bible ChurchNiles$149,500
Community Christian Alternative (CCA) AcademyChicago$150,000
Congregation Adas YeshurunChicago$134,835
Congregation Beth ShalomNorthbrook$150,000
Congregation K.I.N.S. of West Rogers ParkChicago$116,000
Congregation Khal Ohr Yisocher-ChodrovChicago$150,000
Congregation Or TorahSkokie$140,000
Congregation Sukkat ShalomWilmette$149,272
Congregation Tzemach TzedekChicago$150,000
Council for Jewish Elderly Robineau ResidenceSkokie$150,000
Crosspoint Church of RockfordRockford$150,000
Darchei Noam of GlenbrookNorthbrook$150,000
Darul QasimGlendale Heights$300,000
DePaul College PrepChicago$150,000
Elmhurst Christian Reformed ChurchElmhurst$95,665
Family Health PartnershipCrystal Lake$52,500
Fellowship Baptist ChurchVienna$90,250
First Christian Church of Decatur IllinoisDecatur$48,134
First Nazarene ChurchLemont$150,000
First Presbyterian ChurchSterling$75,600
First United Methodist Church of CartervilleCarterville$94,171
Franciscan Health FoundationOlympia Fields$150,000
Glenview Methodist PreschoolGlenview$117,800
Great Commission Broadcasting CorporationQuincy$9,800
Hatzalah ChicagoLincolnwood$115,000
Heartland Alliance InternationalChicago$150,000
Hebrew Theological CollegeSkokie$280,000
Hillel Torah North Suburban Day SchoolSkokie$150,000
Holy Cross HospitalChicago$120,000
Holy Trinity High SchoolChicago$150,000
Islamic Circle of North ChicagoOakbrook Terrace$67,410
Ida Crown Jewish AcademySkokie$150,000
Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education CenterSkokie$150,000
Illinois Organization for Jewish EducationChicago$150,000
Illinois Sikh Community CenterWheaton$150,000
Islamic Center of NapervilleNaperville$256,346.65
Islamic Community Center of IllinoisChicago$390,000
Islamic Community of IllinoisPlainfield$150,000
Islamic Cultural Center of Greater ChicagoNorthbrook$135,000
Islamic Foundation of PeoriaPeoria$150,000
Islamic Society Northwest Suburbs of ChicagoRolling Meadows$148,000
Israelite Portuguese Fraternity of ChicagoEvanston$150,000
JCFS Elaine Kersten Children’s CenterNorthbrook$150,000
Jewish Council for Youth ServicesBuffalo Grove$98,070
Jewish Federation of Metropolitan ChicagoChicago$340,000
JFMC FacCorp – Bernard Horwich JCCChicago$300,000
Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov Elementary SchoolChicago$450,000
Kol Hadash Humanistic CongregationDeerfield$91,313
Kollel Toras ChesedSkokie$150,000
L’Chaim Center of the North ShoreDeerfield$150,000
LibenuChicago$450,000
Lubavitch Girls High SchoolChicago$135,000
Lubavitch Mesivta of ChicagoChicago$450,000
Makom Solel LakesideHighland Park$88,030
Masjid Al FarooqChicago$134,000
Midwest Islamic CenterHanover Park$410,000
Misericordia Home Catholic Charity of the Archdiocese of ChicagoChicago$150,000
Moody Bible InstituteChicago$150,000
Mosque FoundationBridgeview$272,903.55
Mount Sinai HospitalChicago$150,000
Net Community ChurchStaunton$21,403
North Shore Congregation IsraelGlencoe$150,000
North Suburban Lubavitch ChabadHighland Park$26,250
North Suburban Synagogue Beth ElHighland Park$100,000
Notre Dame High School of PeoriaPeoria$82,500
Planned Parenthood of IllinoisChicago$291,288.90
Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest MissouriFairview Heights$150,000
Presence Chicago Hospitals NetworkChicago$441,750
Rahmah Foundation Inc.Lake Villa$150,000
Reach Educational CenterOak Lawn$150,000
Schwab Rehabilitation HospitalChicago$70,000
Secure Community NetworkChicago$150,000
Skokie Valley Agudath JacobSkokie$143,845
Solomon Schechter Day SchoolNorthbrook$150,000
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic SchoolWaterloo$120,000
St. Ambrose Catholic SchoolGodfrey$144,145
St. Ann Catholic Church and SchoolNashville$373,100
St. Mark’s Roman Catholic CongregationPeoria$142,000
Synagogue Security Council of North America Inc.Northbrook$150,000
Temple SholomGalesburg$6,100.00
The ArkChicago$150,000
The Evangelical Free Church of Crystal LakeCrystal Lake$44,000
Muslim Community Center Inc.Morton Grove$338,785.90
The Selfhelp Home Inc.Chicago$150,000
Touro College IllinoisSkokie$150,000
Turkish American Society IncMt. Prospect$150,000
Waterleaf Women’s CenterAurora$141,750
Yachad Beahsiya Inc.Highland Park$57,750
Yeshiva Gedola of the MidwestChicago$450,000
Yeshiva Ohr BoruchChicago$99,750
Young Israel Club of SkokieSkokie$121,200
Total $20,000,000

To learn more about this funding opportunity, visit IEMA’s website and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Fact Sheet.

Additional information about the grant programs is on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.