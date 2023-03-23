Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) on Thursday announced $20 million in grants have been awarded to 116 non-profit organizations – including two Quad-City area groups – across the state through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), according to a news release.

The funding will be used to help organizations strengthen efforts to protect against public safety and security threats. Many of the grantees are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers who were deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack.

“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” Pritzker said. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”

“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”

Funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which include active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year (36 month) performance period.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue to identify all expanding threats and work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.

The non-profit organizations who will receive grants are:

Organization Name City Funding Amount Agudath Israel of Illinois Chicago $150,000 All Saints Academy Breeze $267,000 Am Shalom Glencoe $110,296 Anshe Emet Synagogue Chicago $150,000 Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel Chicago $148,500 Atereth Yehoshua Chicago $150,000 Beis Medrash Mikor Hachaim Chicago $150,000 Benedictine Society of Saint Bede Peru $150,000 Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School Chicago $150,000 Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Wilmette $150,000 Bethesda Evangelical Covenant Church Rockford $150,000 Blessed Sacrament School Morton $30,963 Bronzeville Black Chicagoan Historical Society Chicago $142,000 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Glenview $150,000 Catholic Bishop of Chicago Chicago $450,000 Center on Halsted Chicago $142,773 Chabad of Oak Park NFP Oak Park $150,000 Cheder Lubavitch Hebrew Day School Skokie $150,000 Chesed L’Avraham Nachlas David Chicago $234,000 Chicago Center for Torah and Chesed Lincolnwood $287,500 Chicago Community Kollel Chicago $386,250 Chicago Islamic Center Worth $406,500 Chicago Jewish Day School Chicago $75,000 Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria Peoria $150,000 City First Church Rockford $449,000 CityLine Bible Church Niles $149,500 Community Christian Alternative (CCA) Academy Chicago $150,000 Congregation Adas Yeshurun Chicago $134,835 Congregation Beth Shalom Northbrook $150,000 Congregation K.I.N.S. of West Rogers Park Chicago $116,000 Congregation Khal Ohr Yisocher-Chodrov Chicago $150,000 Congregation Or Torah Skokie $140,000 Congregation Sukkat Shalom Wilmette $149,272 Congregation Tzemach Tzedek Chicago $150,000 Council for Jewish Elderly Robineau Residence Skokie $150,000 Crosspoint Church of Rockford Rockford $150,000 Darchei Noam of Glenbrook Northbrook $150,000 Darul Qasim Glendale Heights $300,000 DePaul College Prep Chicago $150,000 Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church Elmhurst $95,665 Family Health Partnership Crystal Lake $52,500 Fellowship Baptist Church Vienna $90,250 First Christian Church of Decatur Illinois Decatur $48,134 First Nazarene Church Lemont $150,000 First Presbyterian Church Sterling $75,600 First United Methodist Church of Carterville Carterville $94,171 Franciscan Health Foundation Olympia Fields $150,000 Glenview Methodist Preschool Glenview $117,800 Great Commission Broadcasting Corporation Quincy $9,800 Hatzalah Chicago Lincolnwood $115,000 Heartland Alliance International Chicago $150,000 Hebrew Theological College Skokie $280,000 Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School Skokie $150,000 Holy Cross Hospital Chicago $120,000 Holy Trinity High School Chicago $150,000 Islamic Circle of North Chicago Oakbrook Terrace $67,410 Ida Crown Jewish Academy Skokie $150,000 Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center Skokie $150,000 Illinois Organization for Jewish Education Chicago $150,000 Illinois Sikh Community Center Wheaton $150,000 Islamic Center of Naperville Naperville $256,346.65 Islamic Community Center of Illinois Chicago $390,000 Islamic Community of Illinois Plainfield $150,000 Islamic Cultural Center of Greater Chicago Northbrook $135,000 Islamic Foundation of Peoria Peoria $150,000 Islamic Society Northwest Suburbs of Chicago Rolling Meadows $148,000 Israelite Portuguese Fraternity of Chicago Evanston $150,000 JCFS Elaine Kersten Children’s Center Northbrook $150,000 Jewish Council for Youth Services Buffalo Grove $98,070 Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago Chicago $340,000 JFMC FacCorp – Bernard Horwich JCC Chicago $300,000 Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov Elementary School Chicago $450,000 Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation Deerfield $91,313 Kollel Toras Chesed Skokie $150,000 L’Chaim Center of the North Shore Deerfield $150,000 Libenu Chicago $450,000 Lubavitch Girls High School Chicago $135,000 Lubavitch Mesivta of Chicago Chicago $450,000 Makom Solel Lakeside Highland Park $88,030 Masjid Al Farooq Chicago $134,000 Midwest Islamic Center Hanover Park $410,000 Misericordia Home Catholic Charity of the Archdiocese of Chicago Chicago $150,000 Moody Bible Institute Chicago $150,000 Mosque Foundation Bridgeview $272,903.55 Mount Sinai Hospital Chicago $150,000 Net Community Church Staunton $21,403 North Shore Congregation Israel Glencoe $150,000 North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad Highland Park $26,250 North Suburban Synagogue Beth El Highland Park $100,000 Notre Dame High School of Peoria Peoria $82,500 Planned Parenthood of Illinois Chicago $291,288.90 Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri Fairview Heights $150,000 Presence Chicago Hospitals Network Chicago $441,750 Rahmah Foundation Inc. Lake Villa $150,000 Reach Educational Center Oak Lawn $150,000 Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital Chicago $70,000 Secure Community Network Chicago $150,000 Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Skokie $143,845 Solomon Schechter Day School Northbrook $150,000 Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School Waterloo $120,000 St. Ambrose Catholic School Godfrey $144,145 St. Ann Catholic Church and School Nashville $373,100 St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Congregation Peoria $142,000 Synagogue Security Council of North America Inc. Northbrook $150,000 Temple Sholom Galesburg $6,100.00 The Ark Chicago $150,000 The Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake Crystal Lake $44,000 Muslim Community Center Inc. Morton Grove $338,785.90 The Selfhelp Home Inc. Chicago $150,000 Touro College Illinois Skokie $150,000 Turkish American Society Inc Mt. Prospect $150,000 Waterleaf Women’s Center Aurora $141,750 Yachad Beahsiya Inc. Highland Park $57,750 Yeshiva Gedola of the Midwest Chicago $450,000 Yeshiva Ohr Boruch Chicago $99,750 Young Israel Club of Skokie Skokie $121,200 Total $20,000,000

To learn more about this funding opportunity, visit IEMA’s website and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Fact Sheet.

Additional information about the grant programs is on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.