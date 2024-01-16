More than two weeks after the deadline to register, Illinois state lawmakers passed permanent rules for the state’s assault weapon registration system.

Illinois State Police and the rulemaking committee failed to adopt rules for months leading up to the deadline, so the registration system operated under emergency rules instead. Republicans filed an objection against them. Gun-rights advocates say it’s causing too much confusion around the program.

Illinois State Police agreed to a new rule to destroy records of a registered assault weapon if ordered by a court.