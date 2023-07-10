Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel revenue figures in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 ($308 million) – surpassing the pre-pandemic record in the 2019 fiscal year, the Governor’s office announced Monday.

Additionally, Illinois welcomed 111 million visitors who spent $44 billion in 2022 – representing 14 million additional travelers spending $12 billion more than calendar year 2021.

“I am proud to announce that in the fiscal year ending June 30, Illinois saw the highest ever hotel revenue numbers. More tourism means millions of new visitors exploring all the amazing things that our state and city have to offer – supporting small businesses and local economies along the way,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release.

“Whether you’re a life-long resident of the Land of Lincoln looking to explore your own state, or an out-of-town visitor curious to discover the cool entertainment, award winning culinary delights, or all the great local shopping: we’re here to welcome you.”

“Our highest-ever hospitality revenue is proof that we are truly the middle of everything, and our administration is driven to continue supporting the residents and local economies that make Illinois a world-class destination for tourism,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, we bounced back better than ever because every visitor can find something to love in Illinois – and we will keep shining a light on all our great state has to offer.”

State hotel revenue collections are provided by the Illinois Department of Revenue. The figure represents all of Illinois’ hotels, motels, and lodging establishment’s taxable revenue. Additionally, the annual economic impact of visitors is compiled by Tourism Economics and measures the number of visitors as well as their impact on Illinois’ economy during the calendar year.

Visitor Economic Data (measured by calendar year)

Year Visitors Visitor Spending 2018 117 million visitors $44.2 billion 2019 122.8 million visitors (+5% from 2018) $45.5 billion (+3% from 2018) 2020 67.4 million visitors (-45% from 2019) $23.3 billion (-49% from 2019) 2021 97.1 million visitors (+44% from 2020) $32.2 billion (+39% from 2020) 2022 111.3 million visitors (+14% from 2021; 91% of 2019 record level) $44.3 billion (+37% from 2021; 97% of 2019 record level)

Exceeding pre-COVID levels

Visitor spending surged to $44 billion in 2022 – $12 billion over calendar year 2021 and 97% of record 2019 levels, according to data provided by Tourism Economics. As a result of tourist spending and visits in 2022, the overall economic impact – which includes indirect and induced impacts – amounted to a staggering $78 billion, which is a 30% increase from 2021 figures ($60 billion).

Fireworks over Chicago’s Navy Pier help draw many visitors (photo courtesy of Enjoy Illinois).

“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois has made unprecedented investments in the travel and tourism industry and more visitors are coming to Illinois and supporting our businesses as a result,” said Kristin Richards, head of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“Illinois is the Middle of Everything – a world renowned destination where you can enjoy natural treasures, small town charm and big city amenities or whatever adventure you are looking for,” she said, quoting the name of the state tourism campaign unveiled last year. “We’re excited to build upon this record-breaking progress as we continue to promote Illinois and support the industry.”

In 2022 according to the Tourism Economics Report, state and local tax revenue from visitor spending generated an impressive $4.2 billion. This boost in revenue has invigorated various sectors of the state’s economy while directly supporting 270,600 jobs in the state’s tourism and hospitality industry, an increase of 38,300 jobs from 2021.

“These numbers show once again that people all across the country and all around the world think Illinois is great and can’t wait to come here,” said state Senate President Don Harmon, (D-Oak Park). “Illinois is a world-class destination that from the Shawnee National Forest to the shoreline of Lake Michigan – and all points in between — has something terrific to offer everyone. This success is a collaborative effort and shows we can balance budgets, grow the economy and break records all at the same time.”

“The hotel industry was among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, so these numbers are encouraging as the industry continues to work to recover,” said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “We look forward to returning to our place as a strong economic engine for the state as demand for tourism returns and occupancy numbers rise closer to pre-pandemic levels. I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his efforts to support Illinois’ tourism economy as we continue welcoming visitors back to our communities.”

Quad Cities impact

Visit Quad Cities does not have hotel/motel revenue numbers for the 2023 fiscal year, but expects them by the end of the month.

Dave Herrell is president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

“The strategic investments by Governor Pritzker that are supporting tourism are paying dividends,” Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities and chair, Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, said Monday. “To see these results in FY23 state hotel revenue collections surpass FY19 numbers demonstrates that if you continually invest in destination marketing, it drives a tax base, boosts our economy, and supports jobs.

“Tourism matters and the Governor’s team and the General Assembly understand this dynamic, and they have prioritized tourism marketing,” Herrell said. “The success of the Middle of Everything campaign coupled with support of destinations across Illinois has been a win and we must keep up this momentum to compete for future growth.

“In the Quad Cities regional destination, FY22 hotel/motel tax collections were $6.5 million, and we are confident that they will exceed $7.5 million in FY23 once numbers are finalized,” he said.

To learn more about “The Middle of Everything” campaign, click HERE.