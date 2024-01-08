Illinois has seen a rise in hate crimes in different forms.

The State of Illinois reports an increase in complaints about hate crimes, based on data from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) from 2021-2022. The DOJ says more than half the cases involve race, ethnicity or ancestry, while others involve religion and sexual orientation.

Our Quad Cities News Illinois Capitol Bureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris reports the complaints almost tripled in a year.

The Anti-Defamation League says there’s been an increase in antisemitic and islamaphobic activity since the war between Israel and Hamas started in October.