The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.

Jeffrey Wadsworth (photo: LEAP)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeffrey Wadsworth should contact the Chicago Police Department at (312) 746- 5664 or 911.