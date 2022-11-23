The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.

Sabrina A. Pauly (photo: LEAP)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sabrina A. Pauly should contact the Wauconda Police Department at (847) 526-2421 or 911.