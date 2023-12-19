The minimum wage in Illinois will increase on January 1, 2024.

The minimum wage will rise $1 per hour from $13 to $14 for hourly workers, and the minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour. Youth workers under 18 who work fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see an hourly wage increase to $12 per hour.

“Since day one as Governor, I’ve made it my mission to put Springfield back on the side of working families,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “With this new minimum wage increase, we are once again making Illinois a more affordable and equitable place to live for all of our residents.”

“We’re continuing to not only strengthen our workforce but sustain it by increasing the minimum wage,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “Leadership matters, and we’re proud to see our administration’s sixth increase go into effect on January 1.” As we continue our work to make Illinois the best state to live, work and raise a family, this new increase brings us one step closer to a more equitable Illinois.”

This will be the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019 when Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation to establish a schedule of increases to culminate in a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2025.

“Nationally, minimum wage laws have not kept pace with the cost of living,” Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan said. “These wage increases have helped Illinois workers pay for the increasing costs of groceries, childcare and other everyday expenses.”

Minimum wage workers should review their paystubs once the new rate takes effect to ensure they are being paid correctly. Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor or through the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline at (800) 478-3998.