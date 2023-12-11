Illinois is opening its doors back up to nuclear energy, which could lead to changes for big factories.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law that lifts the ban on new nuclear energy, a ban that has been in place for almost 40 years. The ban was specifically lifted for advanced nuclear reactors These are much smaller reactors that can be moved and set up in spots, not the massive plants with the cooling towers people think of when they think of nuclear power. Manufacturers say they love the move as a big potential energy source for large factories as the state continues to move away from coal and natural gas.

It will take a long time before anything actually comes from this law, as it doesn’t take effect until the summer of 2024. It will take years for the permitting process to be completed at the federal level.