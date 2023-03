BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman was in court after being arrested on an amphetamine charge in February.

In the Courtroom, Sandra Lewis’s arraignment was held Friday, for manufacturing/delivering more than 200 grams of amphetamines.

Sandra Lewis (photo submitted)

According to Bloomington police, Lewis was arrested for shipping amphetamine to inmates in multiple correction institutions.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

A pre-trial will be held before Judge William Yoder on April 13, at 10 a.m.