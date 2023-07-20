ST. LOUIS – The dog days of summer are upon us, a time of year for people to not only protect themselves from heat risks, but their pets as well.

What if you happen to find a pet stranded in a car? It can be an extreme danger for a dog, cat or any animal to wait inside a car for more than a few minutes on a hot day.

Someone with good intentions might hope to get someone else’s pets out of a hot car and rescue them from such situations, but is that legal to do?

In Illinois, there is a state statute preventing people from confining “any animal in a motor vehicle in such a manner that places it in a life or health threatening situation by exposure to a prolonged period of extreme heat or cold, without proper ventilation or other protection.”

Authorities, not Good Samaritans, are responsible for following up on that law when there are violations.

In Illinois, people should contact their local law enforcement agency over pets unattended in hot cars. Otherwise, a non-law enforcement person looking to rescue the animal could potentially face misdemeanor or felony charges for property damage.

To simply put it, Illinois is not among the 14 states with “Good Samaritan” laws for rescuing pets from hot cars, but contacting the right agencies could help with rescuing animals in need.