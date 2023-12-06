NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Limp Bizkit is rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ into 2024 with a brand new North American tour.

The nu-metal/rap-rock band, which rose to prominence in the late ’90s and early 2000s with hit songs like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff,” is bringing their “Loserville Tour” to 24 cities in the summer of 2024, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Opening acts include Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and actor-musician Corey Feldman. Rapper and former reality personality Riff Raff will also “host & MC each night,” according to Live Nation.

Wes Borland, left, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Scheduled tour stops, as of Tuesday, include:

July 16 – Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, Wisconsin

July 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL – St. Louis, Missouri

July 20 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, Illinois

July 21 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana

July 23 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, Michigan

July 24 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario

July 26 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, New York

July 28 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, Virginia

July 30 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, New Jersey

July 31 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, Massachusetts

August 2 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, North Carolina

August 4 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia

August 6 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, Florida

August 7 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida

August 9 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, Alabama

August 11 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, Texas

August 13 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, Texas

August 15 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico

August 16 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, Arizona

August 18 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, Utah

August 20 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, Washington

August 21 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, Washington

August 23 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, California

August 24 – Glen Helen Amphitheater – San Bernardino, California

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Dec. 7, with general tickets going on sale the following day (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com and will also be available at Limp Bizkit’s official website, according to Live Nation.

Following the announcement of the tour on Tuesday, actor and musician Corey Feldman posted a message to his official website, claiming he was “PROUD 2 BE CALLED A LOSER.”

“THE NEWS IS OUT AS I MENTIONED #THEGOONIES WERE A GROUP OF MISFIT LOSERS WHO ENDED UP SAVING THE DAY,” he wrote. “LIKE MY CHARACTER MOUTH, WHICH I HAV EMBRACED IM AN UNDERDOG SO Y NOT JOIN #LOSERVILLE?”