The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced an extensive rehabilitation of the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago (Interstate 90/94) from the Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) junction to Ohio Street. The project is expected to begin Monday, March 20. Major travel delays are anticipated, so drivers are strongly urged to use alternative routes.

The project, estimated to cost $150 million, consists of rehabilitating 36 bridge structures and the Reversible Lane Access Control (REVLAC) system, replacing overhead sign-structures, installing new signage and modernized LED lights, pavement patching and structural painting. Hubbard’s Cave from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street will be painted and new LED lighting installed.

The work will take place over three consecutive construction seasons and is broken down into three stages:

Stage I – Inbound Kennedy

To minimize the impact to traffic, the reversible express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction while two mainline inbound lanes will be closed at a time. Drivers should expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures. Painting and installation of new LED lighting will begin later this summer on inbound Hubbard’s Cave between Ohio and Lake Streets. Construction is expected to be finished later this fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations.

Stage II – Reversible Express Lanes

The reversible express lanes will be closed to allow restoration of the REVLAC system and bridge structures, along with pavement patching. Mainline lane closures will be necessary to allow for painting and installation of new LED lighting in both directions of Hubbard’s Cave between Ohio and Lake Streets. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.

Stage III – Outbound Kennedy

The reversible express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction, while two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time. Lane shifts and overnight lane closures, along with various ramp closures, will be necessary to complete the work. New LED lighting installation and painting will be completed on outbound Hubbard’s Cave between Ohio and Lake Streets. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2025 and be completed in late fall 2025.

Driver should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. They’re urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment. Public transportation and traveling during non-peak hours are recommended if possible.

The Kennedy Expressway officially opened in November 1960, and its last major rehabilitation was completed in 1994. The project will improve safety, traffic flow and reliability for the more than 275,000 motorists who use the expressway each day. For more information on this project, click here.