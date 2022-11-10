SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term.

Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis.

“I will uphold my promise to defend defend family, faith and freedom by opposing the disastrous Biden agenda,” she said on Twitter.

The 15th Congressional District includes 35 counties in Illinois.