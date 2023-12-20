New Census estimates released Tuesday indicate that Illinois lost tens of thousands of residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau released new Vintage 2023 population estimates on Tuesday.

According to the estimates, Illinois reportedly lost around 33,000 residents from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023.

Illinois’ estimated total population loss was larger than every other state besides California (-75,000) and New York (-102,000), per Census.

Earlier this year, FOX 2 analyzed how population trends within Illinois impacted demographics.

As for the new Census figures, it’s estimated that the Midwest region grew by around 0.2% (126,000 people) over the last measured year.