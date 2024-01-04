Among the new laws that went into effect in Illinois on January 1 is one that helps veterans become pet parents for free.

The Veterans Adoption Program Public Act had bipartisan sponsorship from many legislators, including ones from the Quad Cities area like Rep. Dan Swanson (R-71), Gregg Johnson (D-72) and Bradley Fritts (R-74) in the House and Mike Halpin (D-36) in the Senate. The bill waives adoption fees for cats and dogs at animal control facilities for veterans with proper ID.

The Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is participating in the program. Potential pet parents can click here to find cats and dogs who need homes. QCAWC is located at 724 W. Second Avenue in Milan.