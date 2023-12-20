Some new laws for drivers in Illinois will take effect in 2024 to crack down on being distracted behind the wheel.

The biggest change will be making video chats like Zoom illegal while driving. Drivers can currently be pulled over for being on their phones while driving, and this revision gives more authority to police based on what they see. Police say they notice an increase in the number of accidents caused by distracted driving.

Illinois’ Secretary of State’s Office says more than 24,000 drivers got tickets for distracted driving during 2023.