An investigation is underway after officers fatally shot a gun-wielding man Thursday afternoon near Quincy, Illinois.

The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near the area of 5th Street and West Radio Road, a rural area just south of Quincy.

Prior to the shooting, deputies from Adams County, Illinois, were responding to a report of a man with a firearm. When they found the suspect, he reportedly pointed a firearm at officers. A short time later, police fired shots at the suspect, who died from his injuries.

Illinois State Police will conduct an independent investigation and submit the case to the Adam County State’s Attorney once complete.