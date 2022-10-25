Illinois is not the first state in the country to attempt to completely eliminate cash bail for certain crimes.

Efforts have been pushed in New York, Alaska and California. In both Alaska and New York, bail reform was rolled back. In California, residents there voted to keep cash bail as is.

If implemented, Illinois would be the first state to have this type of elimination. But it is important to note that California, New Mexico, Kentucky, Nebraska, Indiana, New York and New Jersey have all successfully made some type of changes to their bail laws — each varying on a state-by-state basis.

There has been near elimination of cash bail in both New Jersey and Washington D.C. A study published in the MDRC — a nonprofit nonpartisan organization — shows that in New Jersey fewer people have been arrested for lower-level crimes and jail populations decreased. The study also shows crime continues to decline in that state.

There are some similarities in New Jersey’s bail reform bill and the SAFE-T Act. Both use a risk assessment. In the SAFE-T Act, it is a judge’s discretion on if the defendant is a direct threat to a person that will determine if the defendant is eligible for pretrial release.

New Jersey, on the other hand, depends on a nine-step risk assessment that determines if the defendants’ likelihood of committing a new crime or won’t appear in court for future hearings.

MORE INFORMATION: Evaluation of Pretrial Justice System Reforms That Use the Public Safety Assessment | MDRC