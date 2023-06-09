CHICAGO — A Chicago man is being held without bail after he was charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend who was found nearly decapitated in a duffle bag in his Logan Square apartment, prosecutors said.

Genesis Silva, 34, a registered sex offender, was charged in court Wednesday with one felony of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of obstructing a police officer in connection with the death of Brittney Battaglia.

Prosecutors stated on June 2, around 6:30 p.m., Battaglia told her roommate she was going to her boyfriend’s (Silva) apartment, and then going to a party. Her apartment is a block away from Silva’s.

Police said her roommate tried to contact her brother Sunday, concerned about her whereabouts but was unsuccessful. Battaglia’s brother learned that she never made it to the party and that she stopped sharing her location with him on June 1. Both Battaglia’s roommate and brother filed a missing person’s report on June 4.

Brittany Battaglia (Photo/CPD)

Police began to monitor the area surrounding Silva’s apartment and witnessed him leaving his apartment. Officers conducted a traffic stop a few blocks away and he exited his car with a black and red backpack over his shoulder.

After speaking with detectives, Silva escorted them back to his apartment at the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue where they discovered a large duffle bag in his bedroom.

While police secured the area as a crime scene and ordered Silva outside, he allegedly attempted to sneak into his apartment from a rear interior stairwell where he was detained.

Police found two cell phones, two smaller pocket knives and an ice pick on him.

After a search warrant was obtained, Battaglia’s body was recovered in the large duffle bag. Medical examiners determined her death a homicide from multiple sharp force wounds where her head was almost severed off.

A large tarp and two garbage bags were found in the kitchen area, documents state. Shoes, a bucket, paint suit, black gloves, Clorox and a Swiffer were also found in a search of the apartment.

Documents state that there was no visible blood but through technology, the presence of blood was discovered on several items.

A note that said, “Can you ask avg. time until smell etc,” was also recovered, according to court documents. A machete was also found in the red and black backpack and another one was found in Silva’s car.

During his bond hearing, a judge ordered Silva to be held without bail.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Battaglia family pay for Brittany’s funeral expenses.