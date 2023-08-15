HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on the sale or possession of the semiautomatic weapons in a 4-3 decision on Friday.

The court also decreed that state Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Decatur Republican, and like-minded gun-owners who brought the lawsuit had earlier waived their claims that the law infringes on the Second Amendment to own firearms and could not raise it before the Supreme Court. Several other lawsuits against the ban filed in federal court were consolidated and are awaiting action in an appeals court. It’s possible the Illinois high court’s action would answer questions posed in the federal queries.

The law bans specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. The law also bans rifles that accommodate more than 10 rounds, and handguns that hold more than 15 rounds.

“I am pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act,” Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker wrote in a statement following the ruling. “This is a commonsense gun reform law to keep mass-killing machines off of our streets and out of our schools, malls, parks, and places of worship. Illinoisans deserve to feel safe in every corner of our state—whether they are attending a Fourth of July Parade or heading to work—and that’s precisely what the Protect Illinois Communities Act accomplishes. This decision is a win for advocates, survivors, and families alike because it preserves this nation-leading legislation to combat gun violence and save countless lives.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.