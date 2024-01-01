The registration deadline for assault weapons in Illinois took effect January 1, but many gun-owners still have questions about the law.

On January 10, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker signed Public Act 102-1116, the Protect Illinois Communities Act (Act). The Act regulates the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches in Illinois. The Act went into effect immediately upon signing, and those who possessed assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices listed in the Act before it took effect were required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) account by January 1, 2024.

The number of people who have registered these guns has remained low, as a little more than 1,500 people have filled out a registration form since the system opened in October. That total comes from approximately 2.4 million gun card holders in Illinois. Hunting groups contend there is still a lot of confusion over what guns even need to be registered.

Illinois as a whole has not agreed on permanent rules for the registration yet, and State Police have issued guidance with a frequently-asked question page on their website. Permanent rules will not be passed until the joint committee on administrative rules meets at the Capitol. For more information, click here.