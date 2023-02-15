The Illinois State Fair announced REO Speedwagon couldn’t fight the feeling to return for its seventh time headlining at the fair.

According to a release, the band will take the stage at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Tuesday, August 15. REO Speedwagon was loosely formed in the late 1960’s at the University of Illinois and has been a force in the rock world over the last five decades. From popular rock love ballads like ‘I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore’ and ‘Keep On Loving You’ to rock classics like ‘Ridin’ the Storm Out’ and ‘Keep Pushin,’ REO will bring its generations-spanning catalog of hits to the show.

“REO Speedwagon always bring everything they have to the stage,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said. “In the over 50 years they have been together, there has not been a year where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live. This will be one of those performances where we will be able to hear the crowd singing along throughout the whole fairgrounds.”

Ticket sales for announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined:

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs August 10 through 20 in Springfield. Stay updated with the Illinois State Fair via its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.