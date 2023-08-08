CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has had two state flags, one adopted in 1915 and another in 1970.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill that creates the Illinois Flag Commission with the purpose of exploring the creation of a new state flag.

The commission will develop new flag designs and make recommendations to the General Assembly regarding whether the current state flag should be replaced.

The commission must select no more than 10 potential flag designs by September 2024 and report to the General Assembly by December 2024, the law says.

“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags—and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” said Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”

The first state flag, adopted on July 6, 1915, was designed by Lucy Derwent after her design was chosen from 35 potential designs. It was amended to carry the state’s name in September of 1969.

However, on July 1st, 1970, Illinois changed its flag to one designed by Sanford Hutchinson after a committee was created by the government to solicit a new flag design.