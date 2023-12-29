Vaping will no longer be allowed in indoor public spaces or within fifteen feet of a public entrance in Illinois starting in 2024.

The Smoke-Free Illinois Act (SFIA), enacted on January 1, 2008, was designed to protected Illinois residents and visitors from the dangers of secondhand smoke, and e-cigarettes were added to the act beginning January 1, 2024. According to the act, SFIA prohibits

smoking of all forms of combustible tobacco, including cigarettes, cigars and hookah and e-cigarettes, vapes and any other electronic smoking device in public places and places of employment. In addition to indoor areas, use of these products is banned outdoors within 15 feet from any entrance, exit, window that opens or ventilation intake of a public place or place of employment. Illinois Department of Public Health

Downloadable signs are available for bars, restaurants and other retail stores here. For more information, click here.