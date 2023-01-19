SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st.

The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are warning people ahead of time they will need to adjust.

“We understand and recognize that many Illinois residents have counted on these additional emergency food benefits to secure healthy food for themselves and their families,” Grace B. Hou, Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary, said. “We are working with our food pantry partners across the state to meet residents’ needs during this adjustment period.”

The amount of varies of benefits based on the size of household, amount of income, and deductions but say SNAP participants received anywhere from $95-250 per person per month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDHS officials estimate two million Illinoisans receive the benefits.

To learn more about the changes to the SNAP program, you can visit IDHS’s website.