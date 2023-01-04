MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage.

After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris scattered on the road and in the nearby fields. Our team is reporting live and from the scene and spoke with Justin Root, Administrative Assistant to the Coordinator for Macon County Emergency Services.

Root said the main concern is the northwestern side of Macon County near Maroa, and confirmed one silo is down on U.S. 51 and Washington St.

No injuries reported at this time.

Root is strongly advising people to take shelter in place and not to travel in the area.

The Macon County Sheriff is out at the silo and has IDOT coming to clean it up. Emergency services are also on the scene.

Tornado warnings continue to develop this weekend.

We will continue to update the story as we get more information.