MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Viewers are sharing images and photos with WCIA of their experiences on-scene on Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police closed I-55 earlier today after responding to multiple crashes with injuries. Police said that Troopers from Troop 6 and 8 responded to multiple crashes on I-55 near milepost 78 just after 11:00 a.m. ISP is said there were blackout conditions due to wind blowing dirt in the area between Divernon and Farmersville.

Nathan Cormier captured video of the visibility, as well as the first responders on the scene and shared with WCIA via Facebook.

Other people shared their photos from I-55 as they were navigating through the area.

Courtesy: gwith99, Twitter

Courtesy: Thomas DeVore, Facebook

Bobbie Foster was traveling through the area from Lacon, Ill. and caught these images.