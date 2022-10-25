The SAFE-T Act states “pretrial release may only be denied when a person is charged with an offense listed in section 110-6.1 or when the defendant has a high likelihood of willful flight and after the court has held a hearing under section 110-6.1.”

The bill states that these offenses listed in 110-6.1 include when the defendant is charged with a forcible felony offense. In the State of Illinois, forcible felony offenses are the following charges:

treason

first degree murder

second degree murder

predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

aggravated criminal sexual assault

criminal sexual assault

robbery

burglary

residential burglary

aggravated arson

arson

aggravated kidnapping

kidnapping

aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm or permanent disability

disfigurement and any other felony which involves the use or threat of physical force or violence against any individual

The act also includes stalking, aggravated stalking, domestic battery and discharge of a firearm.