The SAFE-T Act states “pretrial release may only be denied when a person is charged with an offense listed in section 110-6.1 or when the defendant has a high likelihood of willful flight and after the court has held a hearing under section 110-6.1.”
The bill states that these offenses listed in 110-6.1 include when the defendant is charged with a forcible felony offense. In the State of Illinois, forcible felony offenses are the following charges:
- treason
- first degree murder
- second degree murder
- predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
- aggravated criminal sexual assault
- criminal sexual assault
- robbery
- burglary
- residential burglary
- aggravated arson
- arson
- aggravated kidnapping
- kidnapping
- aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm or permanent disability
- disfigurement and any other felony which involves the use or threat of physical force or violence against any individual
The act also includes stalking, aggravated stalking, domestic battery and discharge of a firearm.