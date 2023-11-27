The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of the 2024 calendar year.

Effective on Jan. 1, Illinois’ new minimum wage will be $14 per hour for those over 18 years old.

The Illinois Department of Labor says the state’s current minimum wage law took effect in 2023 and calls for increases each year through 2025.

The current law states that some employees could potentially have a wage less than $14 per hour. Minimum hourly rates are $8.40 for those who work in an industry with tips or $12 for anyone under 18 who also works less than 650 hours per year.

Illinois DOR says that those who work for tips must be paid the minimum wage rate, but an employer can apply tip credit of 40%. Anyone who works overtime in Illinois is also entitled to pay at time and one-half for anything worked beyond 40 hours.