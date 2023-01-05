Attention high school seniors and college students in Illinois! Applications are now open for several scholarships from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

IPPA Scholarships

The group provides nine students with scholarships each school year. Applicants must either be currently enrolled as an undergraduate or enrolled starting in the fall of 2023 to be eligible. IPPA scholarships are open to students pursuing any type of undergraduate degree at any two-year or four-year college. Previous winners are eligible to apply again, and applications may be submitted via mail or email. Three scholarships will be awarded at each of three levels. Gold Scholarships are worth $2,000 each, Silver Scholarships are worth $1,500 each and Bronze Scholarships are worth $1,000 each.

Adam Fesser Scholarship

One scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded. Applicants must be undergraduates at a university/college or community college for the fall 2022-23 semester. Applicants must also have been 4-H or FFA members and be Illinois residents. Applicants must complete an application form and an essay explaining why they want to pursue a career in agriculture, along with transcripts, a list of achievements and activities and a statement of financial need. Applications will be reviewed by the Adam Fesser Scholarship Committee to determine the winner. Applications may be submitted via mail or email. Previous winners are ineligible to apply again.

Ryan & Friends Scholarship

. This scholarship will award a total of four $2,000 scholarships.

Applicants must be undergraduates at a university/college or community college for the fall 2023 semester and be prior 4-H or FFA members. Applicants must complete an application form and an essay explaining why they want to pursue a career in production agriculture, as well as provide transcripts, a list of achievements and activities and a statement of financial need. Top applicants will be called in for interviews by the Ryan & Friends Scholarship Committee.

For more information and to apply for any of these scholarships, click here. All applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 1.