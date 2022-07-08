ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court has sworn in their first Black female justice.

Justice Lisa Holder White was sworn in Thursday morning. She is replacing Justice Rita Garman, Illinois’ longest-serving Supreme Court justice.

“Lisa Holder White is an outstanding jurist and I know she will be a wonderful Supreme Court justice,” said Garman when she announced her retirement.

Holder White was born and raised in Macon County. She will be moving from her office in Decatur to one in Springfield.